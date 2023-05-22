Royals bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (20-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-34, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-4, 7.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -116, Tigers -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter a matchup with the Detroit Tigers after losing three games in a row.

Kansas City has gone 6-17 at home and 14-34 overall. The Royals are 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has a 10-14 record on the road and a 20-24 record overall. The Tigers have gone 8-4 in games decided by one run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 10 home runs while slugging .527. Michael Massey is 5-for-28 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has six doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .180 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .