Royals play the Tigers with series tied 1-1

Detroit Tigers (21-25, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (15-35, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-3, 6.21 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -119, Tigers -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City has a 15-35 record overall and a 7-18 record in home games. The Royals are 3-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 21-25 record overall and an 11-15 record on the road. The Tigers have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 19 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Rogers is sixth on the Tigers with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Matt Vierling is 10-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .