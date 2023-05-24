AP NEWS
Royals play the Tigers with series tied 1-1

The Associated PressMay 24, 2023 GMT

Detroit Tigers (21-25, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (15-35, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-3, 6.21 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Royals -119, Tigers -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City has a 15-35 record overall and a 7-18 record in home games. The Royals are 3-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 21-25 record overall and an 11-15 record on the road. The Tigers have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 19 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

    • Jake Rogers is sixth on the Tigers with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Matt Vierling is 10-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

    Tigers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

    INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

