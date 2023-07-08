FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Tigers have a combined no-hitter against Blue Jays through 8 innings

By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have a combined no-hitter through eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Starting pitcher Matt Manning went the first 6 2/3 innings. Manning walked three batters and struck out five. He was pulled after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the top of the seventh. He threw 91 pitches. Jason Foley came on in relief and got Whit Merrifield to fly out to end the top of the seventh. Foley then retired the Blue Jays in order in the top of the eighth.

The Tigers lead 2-0.

Stanton homers twice as Yankees rebound with 6-3 win over Cubs
Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth homer in the first inning and added a two-run homer after a video review in the fifth and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Saturday.
Tigers activate Greene and Brieske, designate Schoop for assignment
The Detroit Tigers juggled their roster before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Detroit activated outfielder Riley Greene from the injured list.
Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot
The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.
Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes could go 1-2 in the MLB Draft. Still, the Pirates might throw a curve
LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft.

Manning was aided by two spectacular defensive plays — right fielder Kerry Carpenter’s sliding catch of Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s foul pop fly down the line in the fourth inning and shortstop Javier Báez’s running grab of Bo Bichette’s fly ball to left field.

