Tigers begin 3-game series at home against the Twins
Minnesota Twins (38-38, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-41, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-0); Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-7, 6.82 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -145, Tigers +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins to open a three-game series.
Detroit is 17-19 in home games and 32-41 overall. The Tigers are 23-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Minnesota has gone 15-19 in road games and 38-38 overall. The Twins have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.69.
The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 3-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .224 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 14-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.
Byron Buxton has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .215 for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 12-for-32 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs
Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 11 runs
INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Twins: Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.