Tigers and Twins play to determine series winner
Minnesota Twins (39-39, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-42, third in the AL Central)
Detroit; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-4, 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -142, Tigers +121; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.
Detroit is 33-42 overall and 18-20 at home. The Tigers have a 24-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Minnesota has a 39-39 record overall and a 16-20 record on the road. The Twins have an 8-14 record in games decided by one run.
The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Tigers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Rogers leads Detroit with nine home runs while slugging .426. Matt Vierling is 11-for-28 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.
Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says
Griner's WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective
Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
Max Kepler has five doubles, 10 home runs and 23 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 5-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs
Twins: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Twins: Jose De Leon: day-to-day (elbow), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (back), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.