Tigers and Twins play to determine series winner

Minnesota Twins (39-39, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-42, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-4, 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -142, Tigers +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit is 33-42 overall and 18-20 at home. The Tigers have a 24-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota has a 39-39 record overall and a 16-20 record on the road. The Twins have an 8-14 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Tigers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Rogers leads Detroit with nine home runs while slugging .426. Matt Vierling is 11-for-28 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has five doubles, 10 home runs and 23 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 5-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Twins: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jose De Leon: day-to-day (elbow), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (back), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .