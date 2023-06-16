Tigers bring 1-0 series advantage over Twins into game 2

Detroit Tigers (28-39, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-34, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Twins: Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.90 ERA, .97 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 35-34 record overall and a 20-15 record at home. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .311.

Detroit has a 28-39 record overall and a 13-21 record on the road. The Tigers have a 20-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .219 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI. Royce Lewis is 11-for-37 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 16 doubles and seven home runs for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-30 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 2-8, .248 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .