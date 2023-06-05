AP NEWS
Phillies open 3-game series with the Tigers

By The Associated PressJune 5, 2023 GMT

Detroit Tigers (26-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (27-32, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.28 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -243, Tigers +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Detroit Tigers to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 27-32 overall and 14-10 at home. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

Detroit has a 26-31 record overall and a 12-18 record on the road. The Tigers have an 18-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 10 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Spencer Torkelson has five home runs, 23 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .234 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by five runs

    Tigers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

    INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

    Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

