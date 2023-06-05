Phillies open 3-game series with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (26-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (27-32, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.28 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -243, Tigers +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Detroit Tigers to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 27-32 overall and 14-10 at home. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

Detroit has a 26-31 record overall and a 12-18 record on the road. The Tigers have an 18-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 10 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has five home runs, 23 walks and 26 RBI while hitting .234 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .