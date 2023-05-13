Mariners visit the Tigers on 5-game road win streak

Seattle Mariners (19-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (17-20, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (1-0, .75 ERA, .42 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-0, 3.86 ERA, .64 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -173, Tigers +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Detroit Tigers trying to continue a five-game road winning streak.

Detroit has an 8-8 record in home games and a 17-20 record overall. The Tigers are 11-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle is 19-19 overall and 9-7 in road games. The Mariners have a 10-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has six doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with seven home runs while slugging .411. Ty France is 14-for-39 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .