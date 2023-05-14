Mariners bring road win streak into game against the Tigers

Seattle Mariners (20-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (17-21, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-3, 6.09 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -180, Tigers +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Detroit Tigers looking to continue a six-game road winning streak.

Detroit has an 8-9 record in home games and a 17-21 record overall. The Tigers have a 13-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle is 10-7 in road games and 20-19 overall. The Mariners have gone 15-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI while hitting .256 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-38 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with a .289 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 10 walks and 20 RBI. Ty France is 15-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.44 ERA, even run differential

Mariners: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .