Nootbaar leads Cardinals against the Tigers after 4-hit performance

Detroit Tigers (13-17, third in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-22, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (1-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -231, Tigers +192; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Detroit Tigers after Lars Nootbaar had four hits against the Angels on Thursday.

St. Louis has a 10-22 record overall and a 5-11 record at home. The Cardinals are 8-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit is 5-10 on the road and 13-17 overall. The Tigers have a 9-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 12 doubles and four home runs while hitting .300 for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 9-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Vierling has a .272 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has six doubles and two home runs. Riley Greene is 11-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, .226 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (hand), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (illness), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .