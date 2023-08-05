FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Sports

Jake Rogers has 3 RBIs and Tigers top Rays 4-2

Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo (60), center fielder Riley Greene (31) and right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) celebrate the team's win over the Tampa Bay Rays after the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 of 6 | 

Detroit Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo (60), center fielder Riley Greene (31) and right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) celebrate the team’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays after the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers' Zack Short safetly beats the tag of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco for a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
2 of 6 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Zack Short safetly beats the tag of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco for a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo looks skyward as he scores on his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
3 of 6 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Akil Baddoo looks skyward as he scores on his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo is greeted by Zack Short (59) after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
4 of 6 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Akil Baddoo is greeted by Zack Short (59) after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5 of 6 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tampa Bay Rays' Curtis Mead tosses his bat after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
6 of 6 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Curtis Mead tosses his bat after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — Jake Rogers drove in three runs and Akil Baddoo homered and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Saturday.

Detroit entered the game with a 3-17 record against American League East opponents and had lost all four meetings with the Rays.

The Rays entered the ninth down 4-2, but closer Alex Lange walked the first two hitters. Yandy Díaz hit into a double play before Lange walked Wander Franco.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch brought in Beau Brieske, who struck out Isaac Paredes for his first career save.

Tarik Skubal (2-1) picked up the win, allowing an unearned run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six while walking one.

Aaron Civale (5-3) lost for the first time to the Tigers in his 11th start, giving up three runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Civale, who was making his Rays debut, had gone 7-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 10 starts against Detroit for Cleveland. The Guardians won all 10 games.

Both teams scored a run in the second. Tampa Bay got a one-out RBI single from Manuel Margot and the Tigers answered with three singles that finished with Rogers driving in Miguel Cabrera.

The Tigers added two in the fourth when Rogers doubled in Andy Ibanez and Baddoo.

The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but reliever Jose Cisnero struck out Margot to end the inning.

Baddoo made it 4-1 with a solo homer in the sixth, and the Tigers appeared to escape another bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Detroit turned an apparent 6-4-3 double play to end the inning, but replay showed Paredes beating the throw to first, making it 4-2.

Jason Foley retired Randy Arozarena to keep the lead at two runs.

PREGAME HONORS

Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera was honored for his career achievements in a pregame ceremony for Fiesta Tigers weekend. Cabrera singled in his first at-bat — his 3,140th hit.

UP NEXT

The teams finish their three-game series on Sunday, with Detroit’s RHP Matt Manning (3-3, 4.53) facing RHP Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15).

