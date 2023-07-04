Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Sports

Pitcher Tarik Skubal returns for Detroit Tigers after 11-month absence

Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

By DAVE HOGG
 
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first major-league start in 11 months when he faced the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Skubal was Detroit’s best starter in 2022, going 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 21 starts. Skubal struck out 117 batters in 117 2/3 innings.

However, an elbow strain ended his season on Aug. 1 and he didn’t pitch again until starting a rehab assignment on June 4. He made five starts, split between Class A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo, before returning to Detroit.

To make room for Skubal on the active and 40-man rosters, LHP Tyler Alexander was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.

