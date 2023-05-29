AP NEWS
Tigers open 3-game series at home against the Rangers

By The Associated PressMay 29, 2023 GMT

Texas Rangers (33-19, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-26, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 2.60 ERA, .97 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -167, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers on Monday to open a three-game series.

Detroit has a 25-26 record overall and a 13-11 record in home games. The Tigers have an 18-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas has a 17-11 record on the road and a 33-19 record overall. The Rangers are 18-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has nine doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Tigers. Zach McKinstry is 11-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Marcus Semien has 13 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.75 ERA, even run differential

    Rangers: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

    INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Rangers: Ezequiel Duran: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

