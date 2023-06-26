Rangers start 4-game series against the Tigers
Detroit Tigers (33-43, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (47-30, first in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (5-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -205, Tigers +172; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Detroit Tigers to open a four-game series.
Texas has a 47-30 record overall and a 24-13 record in home games. The Rangers are 41-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Detroit is 15-22 in road games and 33-43 overall. The Tigers have gone 21-34 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leody Taveras has a .298 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 12 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Corey Seager is 14-for-43 with a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.
Jake Rogers leads the Tigers with nine home runs while slugging .429. Matt Vierling is 12-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs
Tigers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.