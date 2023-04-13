Tigers look to break losing streak in game against the Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers (2-9, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (8-4, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-0); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -230, Tigers +189; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to break a six-game losing streak with a win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 2-0 record at home and an 8-4 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 4-0 record in games decided by one run.

Detroit has a 2-9 record overall and a 2-6 record in road games. The Tigers have a 2-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 2-8, .000 batting average, 6.95 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (groin), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .