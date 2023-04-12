Tigers enter matchup against the Blue Jays on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (2-8) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (7-4)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -269, Tigers +221; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers, on a five-game losing streak, play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 1-0 record at home and a 7-4 record overall. The Blue Jays are 6-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit had a 65-96 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Tigers pitching staff put up a 4.06 ERA collectively last season while averaging 7.6 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Tigers: 2-8, .000 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (groin), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

