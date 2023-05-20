Nationals look to end losing streak in matchup with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (20-22, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (18-27, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-1, 4.22 ERA, .75 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-5, 4.65 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Nationals -114, Tigers -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end their four-game slide when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Washington has gone 8-15 in home games and 18-27 overall. The Nationals have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.44.

Detroit has a 10-12 record in road games and a 20-22 record overall. The Tigers are 14-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with six home runs while slugging .437. Joey Meneses is 16-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 4-for-29 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .265 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by three runs

Tigers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .