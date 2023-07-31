Devils re-sign defenseman Kevin Bahl to a 2-year contract worth $2.1 million

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mar-a-Lago manager appears in court
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Idaho mother Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
Doomsday plot sentencing
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
Sports

Devils re-sign defenseman Kevin Bahl to a 2-year contract worth $2.1 million

FILE - New Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl (88) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 24, 2023. The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract worth $2.1 million. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday, July 31, 2023, the 23-year-old will earn $900,000 this season and $1.2 million in 2024-25.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract worth $2.1 million.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday the 23-year-old will earn $900,000 this season and $1.2 million in 2024-25.

Bahl appeared in his third NHL season with New Jersey and played in a career-high 42 games, finishing with two goals and six assists. His 6.52 hits per 60 minutes ranked second for all New Jersey defensemen who played in more than 10 games. He played in 11 of the team’s 12 playoff games and averaged 13 minutes, 31 seconds in time on ice.

The Devils acquired Bahl from Arizona in December 2019 in the deal that sent Taylor Hall to the Coyotes. He made his NHL debut against Philadelphia late in the 2020-21 season. Before that, he played for the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliates at Binghamton and Utica.

