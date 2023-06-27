A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports

Young Devils add veteran Tyler Toffoli in draft-eve deal with Flames

 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The up-and-coming New Jersey Devils have acquired veteran forward Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick they recently acquired in a deal with Columbus.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the trade Tuesday evening, a day before the NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Devils will give the Flames the third-round pick they got from the Blue Jackets in the sign-and-trade deal that sent defenseman Damon Severson to Columbus.

The New Jersey Devils have added former Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green to Lindy Ruff’s staff. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the move on Thursday, filling the spot that opened when Andrew Brunette was hired as the head coach of the Nashville Predators.

Toffoli is entering in the final year of a four-year deal he signed with Montreal. He carries a $4.5 million cap hit. Sharangovich was set to become a restricted free agent.

Toffoli is coming off a career year, with 34 goals, 39 assists and 73 points, with points and goals being his best. His 10 power-play goals were a career best. The 31-year-old had 227 goals ad 239 assists in 733 regular-season contests with Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary. He helped Los Angeles win its second Stanley Cup championship in 2014. He also appeared in a Cup final with Montreal in 2020-21.

Sharangovich was New Jersey’s fifth-round selection in 2018. In three seasons from 2020-21 to 2022-23, he appeared in 205 games scoring 53 goals and 53 assists.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports