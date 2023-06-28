New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Fresh off playoff appearance, New Jersey Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract

FILE - New Jersey Devils' Timo Meier (96) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., May 5, 2023. The Devils announced Wednesday, June 28, that the team has agreed to terms with restricted free agent winger Meier on an eight-year contract worth $70.4 million. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

FILE - New Jersey Devils’ Timo Meier (96) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., May 5, 2023. The Devils announced Wednesday, June 28, that the team has agreed to terms with restricted free agent winger Meier on an eight-year contract worth $70.4 million. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By TOM CANAVAN
 
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils secured another piece from last year’s team, re-signing forward Timo Meier to an eight-year, $70.4 million contract through the 2030-31 NHL season.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the restricted free agent on Wednesday, hours before the start of the league’s draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

The contract will pay the 26-year-old Swiss forward an average of $8.8 million annually with the deal starting at $12 million this upcoming season and winding down to $7.2 million in the last year.

Other news
San Jose Sharks hockey player Erik Karlsson poses after winning the Norris Trophy at the NHL Awards, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Sharks acquire goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the Devils and are working to trade Erik Karlsson
The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from the New Jersey Devils for a sixth-round pick.
FILE - New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula reacts after the Devils defeated the New York Rangers in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 1, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The New Jersey Devils have re-signed versatile forward Erik Haula to a three-year, $9.45 million contract through the 2025-26 NHL season. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing on Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, Filer)
Erik Haula passes up free agency to remain with Devils by signing 3-year, $9.45 million contract
Veteran forward Erik Haula passed up a chance to enter free agency next month to remain in New Jersey after signing a three-year, $9.45 million contract with the Devils.
FILE - Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green stands on the bench behind Elias Pettersson (40) and Alex Chiasson (39) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 4, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The New Jersey Devils have added former Canucks coach Travis Green to Lindy Ruff's staff, in a move announced Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Travis Green added to the New Jersey Devils coaching staff
The New Jersey Devils have added former Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green to Lindy Ruff’s staff. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the move on Thursday, filling the spot that opened when Andrew Brunette was hired as the head coach of the Nashville Predators.
FILE - New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt (63) skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 11, 2023. The New Jersey Devils locked up one of their talented young players on Thursday, June 15, signing Swedish forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)
Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension
The New Jersey Devils locked up one of their talented young players, signing Swedish forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.

Fitzgerald felt Meier, who was acquired at the trading deadline, would re-sign with the Devils after playing with the young team and seeing its potential. New Jersey posted a 52-22-8 mark this past season for 112 points, a 49-point difference from the previous season.

“I have to give credit to the players, to our core players who continue to lift us up and show the rest of the league that we are serious about putting a championship type of roster on the ice,” Fitzgerald said. “So again, I hedged the bet and I hedged the bet on what we can offer players, and we won.”

Meier combines the ability to score goals while being a physical presence on the ice.

The signing caps a good week for the Devils, who added Calgary Flames leading scorer Tyler Toffoli in a trade on Tuesday night for Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick.

Fitzgerald has also re-signed center Erik Haula and forward Jesper Bratt, and signed and traded defenseman Damon Severson to Columbus for a draft pick used in the deal for Toffoli.

The Devils made the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2017-18.

Meier began his career with San Jose in 2016-17 and just completed his seventh NHL season. He had nine goals and five assists in 21 regular season games with New Jersey and registered a career-high 40 goals and 17 power-play goals for the entire season. He added two goals and two assists in the playoffs but proved to be a physical presence on the ice in series against the Rangers and Hurricanes.

Fitzgerald downplayed Meier’s lack of scoring after the trade, saying the adjustment to a new team is tough.

“It’s tough from expectations, to your own standards, learning a new system,” Fitzgerald said. “And Timo, he’s human. It’s hard. But we saw him getting better and better and better as games kind of clicked off the map. I think he’s going to be fantastic with the experience he had last year.”

New Jersey acquired Meier and other compensation from the Sharks in exchange for forwards Andreas Johnsson and Fabian Zetterlund, defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk and picks.

Meier has represented Switzerland on multiple occasions and is one of four Swiss players on the Devils’ roster with Jonas Siegenthaler, Nico Hischier and goaltender Akira Schmid.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports