Spurs’ Devonte Graham pleads guilty to 2022 DWI and awaits sentencing next month

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
Sports

Spurs’ Devonte Graham pleads guilty to 2022 DWI and awaits sentencing next month

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham runs with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 26, 2023, in Boston. Graham had pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop, according to the Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney's office Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham runs with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 26, 2023, in Boston. Graham had pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop, according to the Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney’s office Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop.

The Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney’s office confirmed the deal Thursday, adding the speeding charge was dismissed. A spokeswoman at the DA’s office said the deal was made earlier in the week but she did not know the exact day.

Graham faces sentencing on July 27.

Other news
FILE - North Carolina Sen. Amy Galey speaks during a news conference about the Parents' Bill of Rights legislation, Feb. 1, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina lawmakers on Thursday, June 29, finalized legislation touted by Republicans as giving parents greater authority over their children's public school education and health care, with limits on LGBTQ+ instruction in early grades a key provision. “The whole point of the bill is that parents in North Carolina should be empowered to raise their children the way that they see fit in their family without being questioned or interrogated or undermined by the state of North Carolina,” said Galey, an Alamance County Republican and a chief bill sponsor. (Kaitlin McKeown/The News & Observer via AP, File)
North Carolina measure limiting LGBTQ+ curriculum heading to governor’s desk
North Carolina lawmakers have finalized legislation touted by Republicans as giving parents greater authority over their children’s public school education and health care.
FILE - Associate Justice Michael Morgan attends a special session of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at New Bern City Hall in New Bern, N.C., May 15, 2019. North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan, who announced last month he won’t seek reelection to the court next year, says he’s weighing a 2024 bid for governor. Morgan, one of two registered Democrats on the state’s highest court, said this week that many within the party are asking him to look at a gubernatorial candidacy. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP, File)
Outgoing North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan considering gubernatorial bid
Outgoing North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan says he’s weighing a 2024 bid for governor.
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
A divided Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
FILE - Hundreds of abortion ban veto supporters turned out to watch North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper sign a veto of the on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh Saturday, May 19, 2023. Abortion providers in North Carolina filed a federal lawsuit Friday, June 16, 2023, that challenges several provisions of a state law banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in the dwindling days before the new restrictions take effect.(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)
Judge considering blocking parts of North Carolina abortion law won’t halt broader 12-week ban
A federal judge says she won’t block temporarily a large swath of North Carolina’s abortion law taking effect this weekend that includes a near-ban after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The plea deal was first reported by TMZ.

According to the police report, Graham was pulled over at 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022 for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol and results indicated a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08.

The DWI charge is a misdemeanor.

Graham, 28 and a Raleigh native, was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of his arrest. He was traded to the Spurs and averaged 5.3 points in 53 games with New Orleans this season and 13.0 points in 20 appearances with the Spurs.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports