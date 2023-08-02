FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham suspended 2 games for impaired driving

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham (4) dribbles towards the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Feb. 23, 2023, in Dallas. The NBA has suspended Graham for two games without pay after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, the league announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe, File)

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham for two games without pay after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, the league announced Tuesday.

His suspension will start with the next NBA regular-season game that he is eligible for and able to play.

Graham was stopped for speeding in North Carolina in July 2022. Court records show that he was driving 63 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone in Raleigh, North Carolina, and tested with a blood alcohol level of .11, above the state’s legal limit of .08. He will be on 12 months unsupervised probation.

Graham has played five seasons in the NBA. He began last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Before being traded to the Spurs, he hit a 61-foot game winner for the Pelicans in Oklahoma City. He averaged 13 points and four assists in 20 games for San Antonio last season.

