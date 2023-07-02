Nelson, Fletcher and McCarthy power the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 win over the Angels

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Nelson, Fletcher and McCarthy power the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 win over the Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
1 of 5 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo can't get to a ball hit for a single by Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 of 5 | 

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo can’t get to a ball hit for a single by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes a face as he walks through the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
3 of 5 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani makes a face as he walks through the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. makes a catch on a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Matt Thaiss during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
4 of 5 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. makes a catch on a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Angels’ Matt Thaiss during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels shortstop David Fletcher, left, looks over at his brother Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher as Dominic stands on second during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
5 of 5 | 

Los Angeles Angels shortstop David Fletcher, left, looks over at his brother Arizona Diamondbacks’ Dominic Fletcher as Dominic stands on second during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DAN GREENSPAN
 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryne Nelson knew what Shohei Ohtani had done in June, slugging 15 home runs to set a new Los Angeles Angels record for most in a month.

Staring down the most feared hitter in the game, the Arizona Diamondbacks rookie pitcher stepped up en route to arguably his best performance so far as a major leaguer.

Nelson worked 7 1/3 strong innings, including striking out Ohtani twice, and Dominic Fletcher and Jake McCarthy had RBIs as the Diamondbacks beat the Angels 3-1 on Saturday night.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians assistant hitting coach Victor Rodríguez looks out from the dugout during a weather delay before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Rookie Tanner Bibee, 3 relievers combine on five-hitter as Guardians beat Cubs 6-0
Rookie Tanner Bibee and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase, left, hugs relief pitcher Alex Lange, who struck out Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon in the 10th inning to end a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
McKinstry hits 3-run homer in 10th inning, Tigers beat the Rockies 4-2
Zach McKinstry hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers past the Colorado Rockies 4-2.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, beats a tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, right, to score off a Samad Taylor sacrifice fly during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Royals score 5 in first inning off Dodgers’ Julio Urías before holding on for 6-4 win
The Royals scored five times off the Dodgers’ Julio Urías in the first inning before holding on for 6-4 victory.
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader tips his cap to fans as he steps up to bat during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bader, Volpe help Yanks beat Cards 6-2 for doubleheader split after losing opener 11-4
Harrison Bader had a first-inning sacrifice fly in his return to St. Louis, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a go-ahead triple as part of his fifth straight multihit game and the New York Yankees beat the Cardinals 6-2 for a doubleheader split.

“You try not to get a little like starstruck or whatever the term would be, but when I’m out there I don’t really see the hitter in the box,” Nelson said. “I see the catcher. I see what we’re trying to execute. So, for me, it’s blocking out that extra noise.”

The Diamondback scored all their runs against the Angels’ bullpen and clinched first series win since taking two of three against Cleveland in mid-June.

Nelson (5-4) was catalyst for Arizona, giving up one run, three hits and one walk while striking out six.

“He stood his ground and stood on his stuff, and went out there and make pitches, and it showed up,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

On Sunday, the Diamondbacks will go for their first series sweep since taking three games from Detroit on June 9-11.

Anthony Rendon hit his second home run of the season for Los Angeles, which has lost four in a row. Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats and Mike Trout went 0 for 3.

“We’re facing some really good arms, and it doesn’t get any easier,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “We just got to be better.”

Arizona took the lead in the sixth inning against Angels reliever Sam Bachman (1-2), who gave up a leadoff single and hit a batter after replacing Tyler Anderson. Dominic Fletcher hit a ground ball to short that his brother, David, couldn’t field despite a diving try, scoring Emmanuel Rivera and knotting the score at 1.

“I knew something was gonna give,” Lovullo said. “We were just applying a lot of pressure. We had some traffic, and things were moving in a really good direction for us. Just somebody getting that big hit and happened to be Dom. Hits one by his brother, I’m sure they’ll be talking about that at some point tonight.”

Rendon then made a bad throw on Ketel Marte’s grounder, pulling first baseman Hunter Renfroe off the bag. Nick Ahmed scored on the error and Arizona took a 2-1 lead.

McCarthy extended the lead to 3-1 in the seventh inning when his fifth triple of the season scored Gabriel Moreno.

Scott McGough threw a scoreless ninth inning for his seventh save as Arizona won for the fourth time in six games.

Rendon opened the scoring with a solo homer to left field in the fourth inning. He had been struggling at the plate last month, hitting .060 (2 for 33) with one RBI while also dealing with a left wrist injury that sidelined him for two weeks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LF Corbin Carroll (right shoulder soreness) did not play for the second straight day. Lovullo said Carroll was available off the bench after participating in batting practice.

Angels: Ohtani will have his next start at San Diego pushed back to allow an extra day of recovery after coming out early against the Chicago White Sox last Tuesday because of a cracked fingernail. RHP Jamie Barria will move up in the rotation and throw on Monday to begin the three-game series against the Padres.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (10-2) will try for his fourth straight win on Sunday. He allowed four runs in six innings against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, but still came out on the right end of a 8-4 victory.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-5) has allowed one run in his past 14 innings, giving up a solo homer while striking out 10 in Los Angeles’ 2-1 walk-off win against the White Sox on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports