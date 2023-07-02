Ohtani and Trout homer to help the Angels beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It usually bodes well for the Los Angeles Angels when Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout go deep in the same game.

On Sunday, it helped snap the Halos four-game losing streak.

Ohtani and Mike Trout hit solo shots, but it was Mickey Moniak’s three-run homer in the second inning that was the big one as the Angels defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.

It was the 30th time in six seasons that Ohtani and Trout have homered in the same game, and eighth this year. The Angels are 21-9 when it happens, including 7-1 this season.

“When he (Ohtani) gets into one, it’s fun to watch,” manager Phil Nevin said. “It was nice to jump out to a lead. It was nice to see Mike get into one. Mickey’s at-bat was tremendous. Seeing him get into a breaking ball there and a big home run.”

Reid Detmers (2-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs in six innings. It is the fifth straight game the left-hander has fanned at least eight and allowed two or fewer runs. He’s the first Angels pitcher to do that since Nolan Ryan in 1972-73.

Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

“Last couple games have been a little rough but it is nice to go out there and the W,” Detmers said. “My stuff wasn’t the best. It was there when I needed to be and that’s really all I can ask for.”

Carson Kelly homered for the Diamondbacks, who were held to four hits.

Gallen (10-3) — who found out before the game he made the NL All-Star team for the first time — tied his season high for strikeouts and was one off a career best. The right-hander came into the game tied for fifth in the NL with only seven homers allowed, but allowed two in a game for the second time this season.

“I’ll probably be able to enjoy it a little bit after this,” Gallen said. “It’s bittersweet. We still lost. I didn’t do my job. But it’s my first All-Star selection, so I’ll try to enjoy it the best I can.”

Ohtani hit his 31st of the season in the eighth inning with a 454-foot blast to right field off a slider by Kyle Nelson. It was his sixth homer during the Halos’ seven-game homestand. His sixth-inning home run on Friday against Arizona went 493 feet, which is the longest in the majors this season.

Trout put the Angels on the board with a drive to center off Gallen with one out in the first inning. It was the All-Star center fielder’s 18th of the year, but his first at home since June 7.

Moniak’s homer in the second inning put the Angels up 4-2 and helped them salvage a game in the weekend series against the NL West leaders. It was Moniak’s ninth of the year and his sixth career go-ahead homer.

Eduardo Escobar and David Fletcher hit two-out singles before Moniak homered to center on a 2-2 knuckle curve from Gallen.

“Looking at the scouting report and video before the game, he liked to go to that low breaking ball,” Moniak said. “I was still trying to just put the ball in play but I was able to recognize the spin and put a good swing on it.”

Evan Longoria drew a walk to lead off the Diamondbacks second before Kelly drove Detmers’ fastball over the left-field wall for his first homer of the year. Kelly has missed most of the season due to a fractured right forearm after he was hit by a pitch during an at-bat in spring training.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: All-Star rookie OF Corbin Carroll didn’t start for the third straight day because of a sore right shoulder. He hit into a forceout as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning.

Angels: INF Brandon Drury was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left shoulder contusion.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Off on Monday before beginning a three-game series at home against the New York Mets.

Angels Open a three-game series at San Diego on Monday. RHP Jaime Barria (2-3, 2.92 ERA) is scheduled to make his 18th appearance and sixth start of the season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports