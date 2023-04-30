Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll exits with apparent leg injury

DENVER (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll left Saturday night’s game at Colorado with an apparent left leg injury after he smashed into the outfield wall in a leaping attempt to catch Ryan McMahon’s run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Carroll, who singled in the first inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to eight games, raced toward the wall to try to track down McMahon’s drive, which glanced off the wall as Carroll jumped to try to snag it. The ball eluded Carroll’s glove as he hit the wall, and he fell to the to the ground awkwardly.

Teammates, trainers and coaches came to tend to him and Carroll walked gingerly off the field. He was replaced by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The Diamondbacks provided no immediate details about the injury.

___

