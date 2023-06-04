Diamondbacks extend Lovullo’s contract through 2024 season

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo watches play during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have extended manager Torey Lovullo’s contract through the 2024 season.

The deal announced Sunday is the third straight one-year extension for the longest-tenured manager in team history.

Lovullo is 446-483 in seven seasons, with one playoff appearance.

Lovullo led the Diamondbacks to the 2017 National League division series his first season and a winning record the next two. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen stuck with Lovullo after an injury-filled 110-loss season in 2021 and the Diamondbacks have enjoyed a resurgence this year.

The Diamondbacks enter Sunday’s game against Atlanta 35-24, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL.

