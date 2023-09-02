Jimmy Buffett dies
Escaped murderer spotted
Bill Richardson dies
Shipwreck in Lake Michigan
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged
Sports

Diamondbacks minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera suspended 80 games for positive drug test

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games Saturday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

The 21-year-old right-hander, who is in his third season in the Diamondbacks organization, was 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Class A Visalia and Hillsboro.

Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb