Elly De La Cruz homers as Cincinnati Reds sweep Arizona Diamondbacks with 7-3 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 victory on Sunday.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati (55-46) earned its fifth straight victory overall. It was the Reds’ first sweep of the Diamondbacks since July 6-8, 2007, at Great American Ball Park.

Derek Law (4-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the finale of the three-game set. Lucas Sims got two outs for his second save.

Arizona (54-46) loaded the bases in the ninth, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bounced into a game-ending double play.

Corbin Carroll hit his 21st homer for the Diamondbacks, and Ketel Marte went 2 for 2 with three walks.

Right-hander Jose Ruiz made his 38th appearance and second career start for Arizona in a bullpen game. It was Ruiz’s first start since Sept. 26, 2019.

Ruiz committed a pitch-clock violation prior to his first pitch of the game. Then, on a 3-1 count, De La Cruz launched his fifth homer of the season.

Senzel’s eighth homer made it 3-0 in the second. Ruiz allowed five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Reds right-hander Luke Weaver permitted three runs and eight hits in four-plus innings. He left his previous start in the third after being struck on the left arm by a line drive.

The Diamondbacks got their first run when Reds first baseman Spencer Steer floated the ball over Weaver’s head and down the right-field line. Geraldo Perdomo scored from first on the throwing error in the fifth.

Carroll followed with a tying two-run shot to center. The rookie also homered during Saturday’s 4-2 loss.

Cincinnati regained the lead on Jake Fraley’s RBI double in the sixth, and then broke it open with three runs in the eighth. Steer hit an RBI single and Encarnacion-Strand drove in two more runs with a bases-loaded single.

TRAINERS ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Gabriel Moreno (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and C Jose Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone (Tommy John surgery) will begin a rehab assignment at the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday. If all goes well, he will return by Aug. 19.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.77 ERA) will face Brewers RHP Colin Rea (5-4, 4.64 ERA) to begin a three-game series in Milwaukee on Monday.

Diamondbacks: Haven’t named a starter for Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.66 ERA) starts for St. Louis.

