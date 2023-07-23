United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

Elly De La Cruz homers as Cincinnati Reds sweep Arizona Diamondbacks with 7-3 win

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) reacts as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
1 of 8 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Senzel (15) reacts as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
2 of 8 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Senzel reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
3 of 8 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jose Ruiz throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
4 of 8 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jose Ruiz throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
5 of 8 | 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz watches his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
6 of 8 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz watches his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
7 of 8 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll hits a single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
8 of 8 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll hits a single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JEFF WALLNER
 
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 victory on Sunday.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati (55-46) earned its fifth straight victory overall. It was the Reds’ first sweep of the Diamondbacks since July 6-8, 2007, at Great American Ball Park.

Derek Law (4-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the finale of the three-game set. Lucas Sims got two outs for his second save.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies reacts after his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Albies’ 3-run homer in the 8th gives the Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers
Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers.
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Reds hit back-to-back-to-back homers in 6th in 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks
TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, right, hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Rookie Matt McLain launches first career grand slam as Reds beat Diamondbacks 9-6
Rookie Matt McLain hit his first career grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to three games with a 9-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in a matchup of surprising MLB teams.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Abbott combines with Law on 2-hitter, Reds beat Giants 5-1 for 4-game split
Andrew Abbott and Derek Law combined on two-hitter, Luke Maile homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat San Francisco Giants 5-1 for a four-game split.

Arizona (54-46) loaded the bases in the ninth, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bounced into a game-ending double play.

Corbin Carroll hit his 21st homer for the Diamondbacks, and Ketel Marte went 2 for 2 with three walks.

Right-hander Jose Ruiz made his 38th appearance and second career start for Arizona in a bullpen game. It was Ruiz’s first start since Sept. 26, 2019.

Ruiz committed a pitch-clock violation prior to his first pitch of the game. Then, on a 3-1 count, De La Cruz launched his fifth homer of the season.

Senzel’s eighth homer made it 3-0 in the second. Ruiz allowed five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Reds right-hander Luke Weaver permitted three runs and eight hits in four-plus innings. He left his previous start in the third after being struck on the left arm by a line drive.

The Diamondbacks got their first run when Reds first baseman Spencer Steer floated the ball over Weaver’s head and down the right-field line. Geraldo Perdomo scored from first on the throwing error in the fifth.

Carroll followed with a tying two-run shot to center. The rookie also homered during Saturday’s 4-2 loss.

Cincinnati regained the lead on Jake Fraley’s RBI double in the sixth, and then broke it open with three runs in the eighth. Steer hit an RBI single and Encarnacion-Strand drove in two more runs with a bases-loaded single.

TRAINERS ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Gabriel Moreno (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and C Jose Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone (Tommy John surgery) will begin a rehab assignment at the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday. If all goes well, he will return by Aug. 19.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.77 ERA) will face Brewers RHP Colin Rea (5-4, 4.64 ERA) to begin a three-game series in Milwaukee on Monday.

Diamondbacks: Haven’t named a starter for Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.66 ERA) starts for St. Louis.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports