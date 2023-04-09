White Sox trade reliever Ruiz to Diamondbacks for $100,000

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jose Ruiz reacts during the ninth inning of the White Sox season home opening baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jose Ruiz reacts during the ninth inning of the White Sox season home opening baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox traded reliever José Ruiz to Arizona on Sunday for $100,000.

The White Sox designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Friday following a difficult start to the season. Ruiz allowed nine runs, eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings across four appearances for Chicago.

Ruiz spent five-plus with the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers from San Diego in December 2017. Ruiz went 3-7 with a 4.53 ERA in 177 appearances for Chicago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports