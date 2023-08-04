Scoring milestones in Diana Taurasi’s career on the way to 10,000 points

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
Sports

Scoring milestones in Diana Taurasi’s career on the way to 10,000 points

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after making her 10,000th career point, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, is the only player in league history to reach the 10,000-point milestone. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By The Associated Press
 
Diana Taurasi became the first WNBA player to eclipse 10,000 points in the regular season. She’s played her entire 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury since being drafted in 2004 out of UConn. Here are some of the 41-year-old’s scoring milestones:

May 20, 2004 — Taurasi scored the first points of her WNBA career on a jump shot

Aug. 18, 2005 — Scored her 1,000 career point on a baseline jumper

May 5, 2007 — scored her 2,000th point on a jump shot

July 8, 2008 — Hit a free throw for her 3,000th point — becoming fastest to reach that mark

Sept. 5, 2009 — made a 3-pointer for her 4,000th career point

July 15, 2011, — made a free throw to become the fastest player to reach 5,000 points, doing it in her 243rd game to surpass Lauren Jackson’s mark by 16 games.

Aug. 11, 2013 — scored her 6,000th point on a layup

June 24, 2016 — hit a jumper for her 7,000th point

June 18, 2017 — made a layup to break Tina Thompson’s record with her 7,489th point. The game was in Los Angeles where Taurasi grew up. Her childhood idol Kobe Bryant was in attendance and dubbed her the “White Mamba.”

June 5, 2018 — had a 3-point play against New York for her 8,000th point

June 27, 2021 — scored 25 points against Los Angeles in her first game back after missing a month with a fractured sternum to surpass 9,000.

Aug. 3, 2023 — hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to reach 10,000 points.