Diana Taurasi closing in on another WNBA milestone as she approaches 10,000 points

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Diana Taurasi closing in on another WNBA milestone as she approaches 10,000 points

FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, right, plays during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
1 of 6 | 

FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, right, plays during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi celebrates a field goal late in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Silver Stars during Game 2 of the WNBA Western Conference basketball finals Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007, in Phoenix. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. She's averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, File)
2 of 6 | 

FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi celebrates a field goal late in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Silver Stars during Game 2 of the WNBA Western Conference basketball finals Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007, in Phoenix. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. She’s averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, File)
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi argues a call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 of 6 | 

Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi argues a call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi smiles as she speaks during a news conference at the team's basketball media day, in Phoenix, May 9, 2016. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. She's averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
4 of 6 | 

FILE - Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi smiles as she speaks during a news conference at the team’s basketball media day, in Phoenix, May 9, 2016. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. She’s averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, center, shoots the ball over Washington Mystics' Taj McWilliams-Franklin, left, and Alana Beard (20) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 24, 2008, in Washington. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. She's averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)
5 of 6 | 

FILE - Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi, center, shoots the ball over Washington Mystics’ Taj McWilliams-Franklin, left, and Alana Beard (20) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 24, 2008, in Washington. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. She’s averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)
FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) drives the lane between Seattle Storm's Camille Little, left, and Shekinna Stricklen in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Seattle, Aug. 1, 2013. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. Taurasi will get her first chance at 10,000 on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, against Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
6 of 6 | 

FILE - Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi (3) drives the lane between Seattle Storm’s Camille Little, left, and Shekinna Stricklen in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Seattle, Aug. 1, 2013. Taurasi sits 18 points away from becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points in the regular season. Taurasi will get her first chance at 10,000 on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, against Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By DOUG FEINBERG
 
Share

Diana Taurasi is an icon in the world of hoops, and the perennial All-Star known as the “White Mamba” is on the cusp of another milestone in her illustrious WNBA career.

She is closing in on becoming the first player in league history to score 10,000 points in the regular season. But like most of the greats in any sport, Taurasi says she has always cared more about winning than milestones and records.

“I really don’t think about the number, I really don’t,” Taurasi said after scoring 29 points in a one-point loss to Indiana on Tuesday night. “I’ve always said I’ve just played basketball because I love to play. Literally the only reason why I keep showing up to the gym right now is because I still love to play and you know, this group still shows up every day.”

The group is showing up but not winning. Although Taurasi has been focused on trying to salvage a losing year for the only WNBA team she’s played for, it’s impossible to ignore the looming milestone.

Other news
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi goes to the basket past Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Diana Taurasi scores 29, moves within 18 points of 10,000 in loss to Fever
Connecticut Sun's Tiffany Hayes (15) and Rebecca Allen (9) celebrate a foul during a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Alyssa Thomas secures 5th triple-double of the season, Sun beat the Lynx 79-69
Indiana Fever's Emma Cannon (32) shoots against Phoenix Mercury's Brianna Turner (21) and Michaela Onyenwere during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Fever edge Mercury 72-71, Taurasi moves within 18 points of 10,000

Taurasi is just 18 points away from 10,000, which would put her 2,512 ahead of second-place Tina Thompson. Taurasi, who has averaged 19.1 points during her career, will get her first chance at the milestone Thursday night against Atlanta.

DeWanna Bonner is the next closest active player on the list. The nearly 36-year-old Connecticut Sun forward is nearly 3,300 points behind Taurasi.

“What she’s been able to do for such a long period of time has been truly incredible,” said Bonner, who played with Taurasi for the first 10 years of her career in Phoenix. “I’ve seen firsthand how hard she works and what she’s done and its amazing.”

Current WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd has 4,458 points in her nine-year career. It would take her another 277 games if she averaged 20 points a game to reach the 10,000-point mark. Despite the fact the league has expanded it’s schedule to 40 games each year, Loyd doesn’t think she’d be playing long enough to score that many points.

The 41-year-old Taurasi doesn’t remember most of her points, although the game in which she broke Thompson’s mark in 2017 will always be special because it was in her hometown of Los Angeles and the late Kobe Bryant was there. Taurasi broke Thompson’s record on a layup and after the game, Bryant dubbed her “White Mamba” as a spinoff of his moniker “Black Mamba.”

“I remember that because of where it was and who was there,” Taurasi recalled. “If you add up all the points I’ve scored overseas over the years, I’m way over 10,000.”

The next milestone should happen in Phoenix as the Mercury play their next four games at home, and its significance isn’t lost on Taurasi.

“When it happens it will be a cool moment for our city, for our franchise,” she said. “Really for all the people who have been in my corner for a long time.”

Taurasi has been the cornerstone of the Phoenix franchise since she was drafted first in 2004 out of UConn. She not only is the career regular-season scoring leader, but also holds that mark in the playoffs, too. She’s won three WNBA championships for the Mercury and earned MVP of the Finals twice in her career.

“We are getting able to witness greatness in front of us,” interim Mercury coach Nikki Blue said. “You take for granted how good DT is. How she’s been this past 19 years. To witness her in this moment, it’s super special. I hope everyone watches and embraces the moment. She’s been the face of our organization and our league for several years.”

___

WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball