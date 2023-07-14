Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Diaz placed on paternity list following birth of son

American League's Yandy Díaz, of the Tampa Bay Rays, runs to the dugout in the fifth inning of the the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The National League defeated the American League 3-2. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

American League’s Yandy Díaz, of the Tampa Bay Rays, runs to the dugout in the fifth inning of the the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The National League defeated the American League 3-2. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Yandy Díaz has been placed on the paternity list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who expect the first baseman to miss at least one game of a weekend’s series at Kansas City.

Diaz, who homered during Tuesday night’s All-Star game in Seattle, became a father for the first time on Wednesday. His wife, Mayisleidis, initially was scheduled to have the baby on Monday. However, the plan was changed to allow him to travel across the country to make his first All-Star appearance.

Díaz flew into Seattle late Monday. He homered in the second inning of the American League’s 3-2 loss on Tuesday night, then returned home on a redeye flight to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

At a minimum, Díaz will miss Friday night’s series opener against the Royals. The Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda from Triple-A Durham to fill the roster spot.

