Rays 1B Yandy Díaz leaves game with right hamstring tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with right hamstring tightness.

Díaz, second in the AL with .328 batting average, appeared to get hurt running out a first-inning infield single but stayed in the game. He was pulled after gingerly running to first when he flied out in the third.

The playoff-bound Rays have been impacted by injuries.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe (fractured right patella), outfielder Luke Raley (cervical strain) and reliever Jason Adam (left oblique strain) all went on the injured list in recent days.

All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Sunday due to quadriceps tightness and is day to day

