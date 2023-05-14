Yandy Díaz leaves game vs Yankees with left groin tightness

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, center, reacts after hitting a double off New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after the first inning with left groin tightness.

Manager Kevin Cash said Díaz had been experiencing groin tightness recently and was headed for an MRI on Monday’s off-day ahead of a three-game series at Citi Field against the Mets.

Díaz extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a leadoff double and took third on a groundout by Wander Franco. As he advanced, Díaz slipped running past the bag but stayed in and scored on a Brandon Lowe groundout.

“Pretty much going into this base I felt it in there,” Diaz said through a translator. “I felt a little pull there when I slipped on top of the base.”

After the Rays batted, Díaz was replaced by Issac Paredes, who was hit near the elbow in consecutive plate appearances.

Díaz hit his first career grand slam off Nestor Cortes during Tampa Bay’s five-run fifth in Saturday’s 9-8 loss and is batting .333 (15 for 45) during his hitting streak.

Diaz, who has led off in 38 games this year, tops leadoff hitters with a .321 average to go along with 10 homers and 24 RBIs.

