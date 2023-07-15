A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final at Wimbledon

Diede De Groot of the Netherlands celebrates with her trophy after winning the women's wheelchair singles final match against Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Diede De Groot of the Netherlands celebrates with her trophy after winning the women's wheelchair singles final match against Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands, right, on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Diede De Groot of the Netherlands in action against Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands during the women's wheelchair singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Diede De Groot of the Netherlands, left, embraces Jiske Griffioen of the Netherlands after beating her in the women's wheelchair singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Alfie Hewett, right, and Britain's Gordon Reid celebrate winning against Japan's Takuya Miki and Japan's Tokito Oda in the men's wheelchair doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Alfie Hewett, right, and Britain's Gordon Reid celebrate winning against Japan's Takuya Miki and Japan's Tokito Oda in the men's wheelchair doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's Alfie Hewett, left, and Britain's Gordon Reid celebrate with their trophy after winning against Japan's Takuya Miki and Japan's Tokito Oda during the men's wheelchair doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Japan's Takuya Miki, right, and Japan's Tokito Oda hold their runners up trophies after losing to Britain's Alfie Hewett, left, and Britain's Gordon Reid during the men's wheelchair doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Diede De Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 Saturday in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.

De Groot has won 19 major titles overall, including five at Wimbledon. Her current winning streak in Grand Slams dates back to the 2021 Australian Open and she now has a chance to secure a third straight sweep of all four majors if she wins the U.S. Open in September. That would also tie the record of 12 straight Grand Slam wins in wheelchair singles set by Shingo Kunieda between 2007-11.

The Dutchwoman also extended her tour-level winning streak to 111 straight matches, dating back to the 2021 Melbourne Wheelchair Open.

De Groot could still collect more silverware at Wimbledon — she and Griffioen are also into the wheelchair doubles final.

In the men’s wheelchair doubles final, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their fifth title together at Wimbledon by rallying to beat Japanese pair Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. It’s Hewett’s 18th Grand Slam title in doubles overall, while Reid has 22.

Hewett will have a chance to win his first Wimbledon singles title on Sunday after losing in last year’s final. He will face Oda, who beat Reid in the other semifinal match. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports