Joshua fight canceled after Whyte’s doping test shows ‘adverse’ findings

LONDON (AP) — Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua was canceled after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test, Matchroom Boxing said Saturday.

The bout had been scheduled for Aug. 12 at London’s O2 Arena.

“Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol,” Matchroom said in a statement.

“In light of this news, the fight will be canceled, and a full investigation will be conducted.”

