FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
FILE - Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for the remains of Shannan Gilbert, Dec. 12, 2011 in Oak Beach, New York. A Long Island architect has been charged, Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP, Pool, File)
Storage facility searched in Gilgo Beach killings
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
U.S. News

2 die when their dirt bike collides with SUV; neither was wearing a helmet

 
Share

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — Two people died over the weekend when the dirt bike they were riding collided with an SUV near a shopping plaza in Massachusetts, authorities said.

The victims of the crash in Wareham just before 11 p.m. Saturday were identified as Robert Stocker, 17, of Woburn, and Brady Petrucci, 20, of Raynham, according to a statement Sunday from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Emergency responders found them unresponsive in the road with serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Other news
In this photo provided by South Korea National Fire Agency, rescuers search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving scores of people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday.(South Korea National Fire Agency via AP)
9 bodies pulled from a flooded road tunnel in South Korea as rains cause flash floods and landslides
South Korean rescuers have pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes across the country.
Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Officials say heavy monsoon rains have lashed across Pakistan, killing a number of people. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Rescuers evacuate 14,000 people from flood-hit villages in eastern Pakistan
A top Pakistani provincial official says rescuers in boats have evacuated 14,000 people over the past several days after floodwaters from two rivers swollen by monsoon rains inundated dozens of villages in eastern Punjab province.
In this image provided by Mississippi state Rep. Michael Evans, floodwaters surround a home in Louisville, Miss., Thursday, July 13, 2023. Flash flooding was also reported Thursday in Winston, Choctaw, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. (Mississippi state Rep. Michael Evans via the AP)
People rescued from cars and homes as torrential rain causes flash flooding in central Mississippi
More than a half-dozen people were rescued as torrential rain deluged central Mississippi and sent water over roads and into homes and businesses.
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont’s capital
Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast, especially in Vermont and New York.

Neither victim was wearing a helmet, and the dirt bike did not have lights, according to the statement.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV was taking a left turn when the dirt bike crashed into it. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

Stocker was a student at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield, the principal said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robert, a beloved student at Northeast Metro Tech,” Superintendent David DiBarri said.

The school is making grief counselors available all week, he said.