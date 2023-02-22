Scottsdale approves plan to restore nearby community’s water

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale city officials have approved a proposal that would temporarily restore the water supply to a nearby community.

The Scottsdale City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to support a joint plan with Maricopa County to provide water to unincorporated Rio Verde Foothills.

Scottsdale shared its water with Rio Verde until the city cut the community off Jan. 1. Scottsdale argued the action had to be taken under its drought management plan to guarantee enough water for its own residents.

The council’s vote is the first in what will be an ongoing process of negotiations. County officials say they had little input in several aspects of the plan.

Under the new proposal, Rio Verde residents would have temporary access to city water for up to three years. The county would try to establish a moratorium on building permits in the impacted area.

Officials say the agreement is dependent on the city also getting more water resources from a third party. The city would treat the water and make it available for delivery countywide. The city would also get reimbursed for the costs from the county.

The county’s board of supervisors say they have some concerns including the source of the water and the costs.

Rio Verde residents went to Maricopa County Superior Court in January to request an injunction requiring Scottsdale to temporarily resume water-sharing.

A judge said the court could not step in on water policy decisions.