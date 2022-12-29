Asheville: Water restoration to be complete by end of Friday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina city that faced water outages in recent days says that all customers should have service restored by Friday night.

Asheville city officials announced Thursday morning that every customer should have water again within 36 hours. As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages or boil water advisories in recent days after a water production plant went down amid cold temperatures on Saturday.

That plant was restarted on Wednesday, but officials cautioned that the process of restoring service throughout the system would move slowly to ensure safety.

More than 300 people have received water deliveries from the local government, which asked people capable of getting water from stores to do so.