U.S. News

Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say

 
ATLANTA (AP) — An investigator with a metro Atlanta county prosecutor’s office was shot and wounded by another motorist while driving Friday evening, police said, and a widespread search was launched for the suspect using helicopters, canines and road patrols.

Initial information indicated the investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was not on duty at the time and a motive for the shooting was not yet known, Sgt. Michele Pihera, a county police spokeswoman, said.

The investigator was apparently shot in the leg at an intersection shortly after 6 p.m., but he was talking with authorities at a hospital and his life was not in danger, Pihera said at a news briefing.

Other news
Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)
Weeklong dock strike on Canada’s west coast is starting to pinch small businesses, experts say
Experts say Canadian consumers aren’t yet feeling the impact of the weekold port strike in British Columbia, but businesses are beginning to be pinched by the shutdown of docks that handle 25% of the country’s foreign trade.
Artists of Italy's Flower Sway Poles perform during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The street theater festival took place over the weekend in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
AP’s Global Week in Pictures: July 1 - 7
July 1 - 7, 2023

Street artists performed across the Romanian capital, French protesters burned buses after a teenager was shot by police, Russia continued to attack Ukraine, Palestinians buried their dead after Israeli soldiers drove thousands form their homes, and people tried to stay out of the sun on the hottest
FILE - This photo provided by Los Padres Forest Aviation and KEYT-TV shows a wildfire burning in Los Padres National Forest, north of Santa Barbara, on Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Goleta, Calif. Southern California Edison and two other companies have paid $22 million to settle U.S. government claims that they caused a 2016 wildfire that burned thousands of acres of national forest, Friday, July 7, 2023 (Mark Nunez/Los Padres Forest Aviation/KEYT-TV via AP, File)
California utility pays $22 million to settle federal claims over 2016 wildfire
Southern California Edison and two other companies have paid $22 million to settle U.S. government claims that they caused a 2016 wildfire that burned thousands of acres of national forest.
People walk past a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting spree, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. The shooting left five people dead and four others wounded Monday night. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia community tries to heal from trauma as shooter’s mental health comes into focus
Prosecutors and others say in the weeks before Kimbrady Carriker opened fire at random with an AR-15 in Philadelphia killing five people, the few people close to him saw him grow increasingly agitated and erratic.

Investigators didn’t know whether it may have been “a road rage incident” or he may have been deliberately targeted or shot for some other reason, Pihera said. There were no “overt signs” or markings on the car to suggest he was an employee of the District Attorney’s office, she added.

“It doesn’t appear right now that the officer was attached to any police investigation. He was simply driving down the road when he was shot at,” the spokeswoman said.

Pihera said she didn’t know if the investigator fired back, but he managed to pull over at a gas station and call for help.

Authorities were searching for a male suspect believed to be driving a silver SUV with some damage on the rear passenger side, according to police. It wasn’t known if anyone else was in the suspect vehicle.

A helicopter clattered overhead as Pihera spoke, and she said county officers in the air and on ground patrol were spreading out.

The wounded official was not immediately identified, and there was no immediate statement issued by the District Attorney’s office.

Authorities urged people to stay away from the shooting site, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Gwinnett is Georgia’s second-most populous county, with more than 950,000 people.