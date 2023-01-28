AP NEWS
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 21-27, 2023

January 28, 2023 GMT
A car passes by snow covered trees in Oberhof, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A car passes by snow covered trees in Oberhof, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Jan. 21-27, 2023

From an abortion rights demonstrator and an anti-abortion demonstrator facing off in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, to people of Chinese descent in Asia celebrating the lunar New Year of the Rabbit, to a boy standing amid dead fish on the shore of the Salado River in Argentina, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

