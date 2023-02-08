Vanda: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $64.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.3 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $254.4 million.

