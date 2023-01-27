Man appears in federal court to face Capitol riot charges

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man says he’s innocent of the charges brought against him in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington.

Isaac Thomas of Genesee County appeared in U.S. District Court in Flint on Thursday, WJRT-TV reported.

“I was being told I was being charged with one count of second-degree misdemeanor for trespassing. I get in there today, they hand me this paper that says you are a felon,” Thomas said after the hearing.

The 10 federal charges Thomas faces include entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

Thomas admits being at the U.S. Capitol, but he disputes the charges.

“I didn’t have any weapons. I don’t own weapons, I don’t own firearms,” he said. “If any laws were broken, it was not my intent in any way, shape or form.”

Thomas was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. His case is being transferred to federal court in the District of Columbia. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.