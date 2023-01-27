AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 45, Cristo Rey Richmond 33

Broadwater Academy 59, Holly Grove, Md. 41

Christ Chapel Academy 64, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 56

Clarke County 41, Strasburg 40

E.C. Glass 58, Amherst County 48

Eastern View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 26

Essex 54, Colonial Beach 51

Falls Church 55, Annandale 38

Flint Hill 65, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 44

Floyd County 60, Radford 14

Fort Defiance 52, Rockbridge County 13

Foxcroft 27, Wakefield School 26

Fredericksburg Homeschool 36, Fredericksburg Christian 34

Grafton 64, New Kent 28

Hampton Roads 49, Norfolk Collegiate 33

Holton Arms, Md. 43, Madeira School 21

Hopewell 76, Colonial Heights 40

Jamestown 46, Tabb 29

Kellam 79, Hickory 36

Lafayette 53, Smithfield 22

Lakeland 40, Norcom 39

Liberty Christian 74, Jefferson Forest 45

Lloyd Bird def. George Wythe-Richmond, forfeit

Maggie L. Walker GS 47, Amelia County 46

Massaponax 69, Riverbend 37

Matoaca 65, Dinwiddie 32

Meadowbrook 51, Petersburg 39

Middlesex 39, Carver Academy 12

Miller School 67, New Covenant 19

Monacan 59, Powhatan 30

Nandua 54, Chincoteague 27

Pulaski County 52, Princeton, W.Va. 27

Rappahannock 59, West Point 29

St. John’s, D.C. 67, Bishop Ireton 50

StoneBridge School 26, Denbigh Baptist 11

Thomas Dale 95, Prince George 13

Twin Valley 76, Council 16

Warhill 64, York 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

