Military Kids Day set for Feb. 16 at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate in Military Kids Day — an annual event at the state Capitol.

This year’s event is scheduled for Feb 16.

The event allows military children to participate in the legislative process.

Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee, children are invited to go on a Capitol tour, page for legislators, participate in a Capitol scavenger hunt and attend committee meetings related to military issues.

The event was initiated by state Sen. Jimmy Higdon at the request of a military family in his district.

“Having children of military families join us in Frankfort to participate in the legislative process is always my favorite part of the legislative session,” Higdon said.

Military Kids Day returned during the 2022 legislative session after two years of interruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic.