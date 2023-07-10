FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Novak Djokovic plays at Wimbledon with the number ’23' printed on his white tennis shoes

A detail on the shoes of Serbia's Novak Djokovic showing '23' in reference to the number of Grand Slam singles titles he has won, during his men's singles match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A detail on the shoes of Serbia's Novak Djokovic showing '23' in reference to the number of Grand Slam singles titles he has won, during his men's singles match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a men's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a men's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a men's singles match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s white tennis shoes with the green “23” printed on the heel might have to be replaced soon.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and he could add to that total on Sunday if he wins three more matches at the All England Club.

“Well, obviously if it happens in less than a week’s time that I reach the 24, then we’ll have to use the 24, I guess,” Djokovic said. “It’s not going to be a big problem to do that.”

Djokovic reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time Monday, beating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 in a match that started Sunday on Centre Court. He will next face Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semifinals.

Djokovic won his men’s record 23rd major title last month at the French Open, only a few months after winning the Australian Open.

“I think it’s cool,” he said. “It’s nice to mark the achievement, historic achievement, in this way.”

Djokovic has surpassed both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and is even with Serena Williams with 23 major titles. If he wins the title on Sunday, he would equal the overall record of Margaret Court.

“I’m very proud of the achievement, obviously,” Djokovic said, “but I’m already with my thoughts on this tournament and trying to make the most out of it.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports