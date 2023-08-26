Loch Ness Monster search
Hot air balloon lands on highway
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head
Space X launch
March on Washington, 60 years later
Sports

Chelsea completes signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea completed the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge and will initially be expected to be a backup to summer signing Robert Sanchez.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the deal was worth 14 million pounds ($17.6 million).

“Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge,” Petrovic said in a statement.

Other news
FILE - U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner warms up before the United States faces Panama in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Diego. United States goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal for a reported 10 million pounds ($12.75 million) it was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
US goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest from Arsenal
Toronto FC's C.J. Sapong (9) heads the ball next to New England Revolution's Brandon Bye (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Wood, Petrovic rally Revolution to 2-1 victory over Toronto

Petrovic made 22 appearances for New England this season and was named to the MLS All-Star team.

He is the latest newcomer at Stamford Bridge following a spending spree of more than $1 billion over the last 18 months by the club’s American ownership fronted by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Despite that, the club has just one win in its first three games of the season and Mauricio Pochettino said after Friday’s victory over Luton that he still wants to bring in more signings.

“We still need one offensive player more,” Pochettino said. “We’ll see if it’s possible to achieve.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer