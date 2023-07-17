Book Review: Debut ‘Do Tell’ drags you into Old Hollywood’s underbelly in a noir-like novel

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Entertainment

Book Review: Debut ‘Do Tell’ drags you into Old Hollywood’s underbelly in a noir-like novel

This cover image released by Doubleday shows "Do Tell" by Lindsay Lynch. (Doubleday via AP)

This cover image released by Doubleday shows “Do Tell” by Lindsay Lynch. (Doubleday via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DONNA EDWARDS
 
Share

“Do Tell” by Lindsay Lynch (Doubleday)

Edie O’Dare was there that night, the night that changed the lives of a dozen names in Hollywood — the night Sophie Melrose, newcomer at FWM studios, was sexually assaulted by Freddy Clarke, famous for playing dashing heroes. And for all that Edie wants to be hardened and unattached, Sophie grabs ahold of her heart from the first interaction they have together.

Lindsay Lynch’s debut novel “Do Tell” goes far beyond that fateful night in 1939 and the court case that follows — which is loosely based on the real case brought by Peggy Satterlee and Betty Hansen against actor Errol Flynn — and creates a noir-like tale of Hollywood’s underbelly.

Other news
This cover image released by Doubleday shows "Crook Manifesto" by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday via AP)
Book Review: Colson Whitehead pens entertaining, uneven sequel to 2021 bestseller ‘Harlem Shuffle’
Colson Whitehead is back with a sequel to his 2021 bestseller “Harlem Shuffle.” That irresistible novel, set in the 1960s, introduced Ray Carney, a Harlem furniture dealer with a “slightly bent” side.
This book cover image released by Penguin Random House shows "I Am a Masterpiece!" by Mia Armstrong.(Penguin Random House via AP)
Child star Mia Armstrong is working on a picture book about her experiences with Down syndrome
Child star and activist Mia Armstrong has a picture book coming out next year about her experiences with Down syndrome, what her publisher calls “all the joys and challenges.”
Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernandez, archbishop of La Plata, officiates Mass at the Cathedral in La Plata, Argentina, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Fernandez was appointed by Pope Francis to head the Holy See's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
‘Heal Me with Your Mouth. The Art of Kissing.’ An old book sparks a new controversy in the Vatican
Three decades ago, when he was a parish priest in Argentina, the man named by Pope Francis to be the Catholic Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy wrote a short book about kissing and the sensations it evokes.
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. Hutchinson who ended up providing damaging testimony against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson's "Enough" will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal
A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who was a prominent congressional witness against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has a book deal.

Edie’s acting contract is almost up, and Sophie’s court case propels her into a new career as a gossip columnist. She suddenly finds herself in competition with Poppy, whom she used to feed gossip to from the FWM sets, premiers and parties because Edie has learned how to blend in with a crowd. She’s learned the trade, how to barter information and pull strings, when to make up details and even full stories. But some stories may be beyond her control.

When the trial ends, the fallout is quickly overshadowed by a world war, casting a shadow over Hollywood to both ludicrous and devastating effect.

Despite the flowing dresses and gilded everything, the glamor of Old Hollywood is met with a distinctly noir feel that Edie brings as she sleuths in the proverbial shadows, using dirty tricks and touching moments of empathy alike to get where she needs to go. She’s a hardboiled detective and a femme fatale all wrapped up in one. And, like a good noir, the clues were there, but you’ll have to wait until Edie pieces it together to get the full story. For all her skills and conniving, there’s something big she’s overlooked.

Pithy, sharp-witted comments jab directly at society. Edie’s like a cool aunt who’s wise beyond her years but can still party it down and has connections all over town. She sees through the farces of Hollywood, the fake engagements and double standards, and finds a way to enjoy herself and be part of it anyway.

Things get terribly messy, but the ending is surprisingly sweet, a poetic justice that is not at all what you would expect from the opening chapters, turning a book about Hollywood gossip and the patriarchy into one about love and how to find fulfillment.

If your best subject at trivia is Turner Classic Movies, if you go to conventions dressed like a starlet from Hollywood’s gilded age, “Do Tell” is a must-read.