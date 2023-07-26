Michigan urologist to stand trial on sexual assault charges connected to youth hockey physicals

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
U.S. News

Michigan urologist to stand trial on sexual assault charges connected to youth hockey physicals

Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, appears in the court of Judge James Brady on charges of criminal sexual conduct at the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills, Mich. on April 11, 2023. The doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota will stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted patients. Levran faces 22 counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving 10 former hockey players. Some witnesses testified during his preliminary examination which ended Tuesday, July 25 that the sexual assaults occurred while they were teens and adults. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, appears in the court of Judge James Brady on charges of criminal sexual conduct at the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills, Mich. on April 11, 2023. The doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota will stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted patients. Levran faces 22 counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving 10 former hockey players. Some witnesses testified during his preliminary examination which ended Tuesday, July 25 that the sexual assaults occurred while they were teens and adults. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

 
Share

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A doctor who authorities say spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota will stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted patients.

Zvi Levran faces 22 counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving 10 former hockey players. He denies any wrongdoing.

Some witnesses testified during his preliminary hearing that ended Tuesday in Farmington Hills District Court near Detroit that the sexual assaults occurred when they were teens and adults.

Other news
FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. General Motors Co. reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, company confirms new Chevy Bolt EV is coming
General Motors posted $2.54 billion in second-quarter net income, a 52% increase over a year ago. The Detroit automaker said continued strong vehicle sales and pricing, as well as cost cuts, led to the better-than-expected quarter.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, right, looks on from the bench in the first half during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika helped USA Basketball qualify for this summer’s FIBA World Cup, and they’re getting a reward for those efforts.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani smiles as he stands in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani’s next mound start for Angels moved back a day to key Toronto series
Shohei Ohtani’s next scheduled mound start for the Los Angeles Angels has been pushed back one day to Friday.

Each situation had one purpose, which was to “satisfy the sexual desire of the defendant,” said Judge James Brady, who noted that the victims had placed a lot of trust in the doctor.

Defense attorney Jonathan Jones argued in court that solely touching a person’s genitals in a medical setting is not a crime, The Detroit News reported.

Levran, 66, also faces charges in nearby Bloomfield Hills District Court.

He was arrested in October and arraigned in November on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges involving several patients who told police their examinations were in some way connected to youth hockey.

Levran later was charged with more counts of criminal sexual conduct after police received 33 additional tips about the urologist from other Detroit-area communities and from people from California, Georgia, North Carolina, Minnesota, Arizona and Canada who say the doctor abused them when they lived in Michigan.

Some accusers allege that Levran groped their genitals during sports physicals when they were teenagers. One man said that he was asked to strip naked and do jumping jacks, The Detroit News reported.

Another accuser testified that he later saw Levran for a medical issue as an adult and that Levran watched him urinate and stuck an ungloved finger in his rectum.

Karen McDonald, the Oakland County prosecutor whose office is handling both cases, issued a statement Tuesday applauding those who testified against Levran.

“I hope their bravery will inspire others to come forward,” she said.

A trial date hasn’t been set in either of the cases, which might eventually be combined.

The role of sports doctors and their interactions with athletes have come under scrutiny in recent years.

Former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.

Former University of Michigan athletes, students and others have said they were molested by a school sports doctor, Robert Anderson. Anderson was director of the campus’ health service and was a physician for multiple sports teams, including the football team. He died in 2008 after working at the university for nearly 40 years.