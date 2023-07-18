FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Sports

Clayton Kershaw throws a bullpen session as he works toward return from sore shoulder

By PATRICK STEVENS
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session Tuesday, the latest step toward his return from left shoulder inflammation.

Kershaw has not pitched since throwing six shutout innings June 27 at Colorado and is unlikely to return until next month.

“He was very pleased. He was right around 30 pitches, a little above that,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He used his entire pitch mix and gave it a good effort and came out of it well. I think for us right now, just to see how he responds tomorrow to decide what’s the next step. But certainly a big step in the right direction.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 10-4 with a majors-best 2.55 ERA in 16 starts. He originally hoped to return right after the All-Star break, but that was delayed after he had an MRI.

Roberts said Kershaw hasn’t felt pain “in a handful of days,” but Tuesday’s session will not accelerate the ace’s anticipated return.

“I still think it’s still going to take a little bit of time,” Roberts said. “I think I tentatively mentioned early August. I think that still stands.”

